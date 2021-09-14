CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnout pushing people out of jobs, survey by The Hartford shows. Women who are coping with remote work and household chores face greater threat than men

Women in the workforce, particularly mothers coping with remote work responsibilities, face burn-out at a much greater rate than men, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. reported Monday in a recent survey. A July survey by The Hartford found 68% of women in the workforce report burnout, compared with 52%...

