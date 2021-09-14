Festivals Sept. 17-23: Oktoberfests, Depot Days, Fall Fests, Riverwalk Fine Art Fair & more

Chicago IL: Chicagoland couldn't have asked for a better post-pandemic celebration after almost two years of pause to any public gathering than the beautiful religious and musical extravaganza organized by Shri Jalaram Mandir with Kirtidan Gadhvi and group. The grand program of "Ras-Garba Ramzat'' was organized by Shri Jalaram Mandir, 425 Illinois Blvd, Hoffman Estate, IL on Friday September 17, 2021 from 6:00 pm to 1:00 am at Renaissance Convention Center, 1551, Thoreau, Schaumburg, IL with the internationally acclaimed vocalist Kirtidan Gadhvi" and his fellow artists who entertained thousands of devotees at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center Hotel at Schaumburg, IL. The event was attended by over 2500 people.

