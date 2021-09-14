Festivals Sept. 17-23: Oktoberfests, Depot Days, Fall Fests, Riverwalk Fine Art Fair & more
Goebbert's Fall Festival: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Sunday, Oct. 31, at 42W813 Reinking Road, Pingree Grove, and 40 W. Higgins in South Barrington. Both locations have animals, mazes, wagon rides, pig races and more. See websites for hours. Oktoberfest at Pingree Grove Friday through Sunday features music from Semple Band, Two Hype Crew and more plus fireworks on Friday and Saturday. General admission tickets are $17 on weekdays; $20 on weekends, including Oktoberfest. $12 seniors and free for kids 2 and younger. Some activities cost extra. goebbertspumpkinpatch.com for Pingree Grove and or goebbertspumpkinfarm.com for South Barrington.www.dailyherald.com
Comments / 0