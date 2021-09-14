CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Festivals Sept. 17-23: Oktoberfests, Depot Days, Fall Fests, Riverwalk Fine Art Fair & more

By Luke Zurawski
Daily Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoebbert's Fall Festival: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Sunday, Oct. 31, at 42W813 Reinking Road, Pingree Grove, and 40 W. Higgins in South Barrington. Both locations have animals, mazes, wagon rides, pig races and more. See websites for hours. Oktoberfest at Pingree Grove Friday through Sunday features music from Semple Band, Two Hype Crew and more plus fireworks on Friday and Saturday. General admission tickets are $17 on weekdays; $20 on weekends, including Oktoberfest. $12 seniors and free for kids 2 and younger. Some activities cost extra. goebbertspumpkinpatch.com for Pingree Grove and or goebbertspumpkinfarm.com for South Barrington.

Related
Images: Suburban Skyview drone images

From community gardens to waterslides to yoga on paddleboards, see our latest drone photos from around the suburbs featured in our weekly Suburban Skyview feature. Two gardeners, in opposing corners of this drone photo, work on their plot in the Arlington Heights Community Garden in Frontier Park. John Starks |...
'Howl at the Wolf Oak' fest taking place Friday

The Land Conservancy of McHenry County is hosting "Howl at the Wolf Oak" from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at Wolf Oak Woods, 9100 Route 120 in Woodstock. The event is free and open to the public. Participants can register to attend by Sept. 22 at conservemc.org/howl-at-the-wolf-oak/.
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
Harvest Fest comes to Bensenville Sept. 25

The Bensenville Park District is hosting Harvest Fest from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Fischer Farm, 16W680 Grand Ave. There will be food, fun and live music for the whole family. All-day activities include: kite flying, goat feeding, bounce houses, art vendors, crafts, pumpkin painting, carnival games, and more.
BENSENVILLE, IL
New Stewardship Community Forming at Shaw Woods & Prairie

A new conservation initiative is being launched at the Shaw Woods and Prairie (in the Skokie River Nature Preserve) on October 2nd at 10:00am. All are invited to consider volunteering in a new way at this beautiful and important site. We seek to kick off a "next generation" approach for restoring good ecological health to the prairies, wetlands, and woodlands here.
LAKE FOREST, IL
Global Garba King Kirtidan Gadhvi Enthralls the Chicago Audience

Chicago IL: Chicagoland couldn't have asked for a better post-pandemic celebration after almost two years of pause to any public gathering than the beautiful religious and musical extravaganza organized by Shri Jalaram Mandir with Kirtidan Gadhvi and group. The grand program of "Ras-Garba Ramzat'' was organized by Shri Jalaram Mandir, 425 Illinois Blvd, Hoffman Estate, IL on Friday September 17, 2021 from 6:00 pm to 1:00 am at Renaissance Convention Center, 1551, Thoreau, Schaumburg, IL with the internationally acclaimed vocalist Kirtidan Gadhvi" and his fellow artists who entertained thousands of devotees at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center Hotel at Schaumburg, IL. The event was attended by over 2500 people.
CHICAGO, IL
Pioneer Day comes to Stacy's Tavern Museum Sept. 26

The Glen Ellyn Historical Society's annual Pioneer Day will welcomes Native American dancers and artists at Pioneer Day on Sunday, Sept. 26. It will be 1 to 4:30 p.m. at Stacy's Tavern Museum, 800 N. Main St. at Historic Stacy's Corners. This event was previously known as Tavern Day. Come...
GLEN ELLYN, IL
Volunteers needed for 2021 Scarecrow Festival

The 2021 St. Charles Scarecrow Festival is looking for individuals to volunteer some of their time for the event on Oct. 8-10. Volunteers will be needed to help work the two information booths: one in Lincoln Park and the other at the Municipal building. Volunteers can sign up on the...
SAINT CHARLES, IL
Schwabe Group expands sales team

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS -- The Schwabe Group, an Arlington Heights--based member of @properties, announced the addition of licensed broker Taylor Schulhof. A lifelong resident of Chicago and its suburbs, Schulhof has an in-depth knowledge of residential real estate in the Chicago area and is passionate about helping clients find their dream home.
CHICAGO, IL
