CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Virginia: Dumfries Planning Commission votes unanimously to back ‘The Rose’ gaming facility, hotel

By Editorial policy
cdcgamingreports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The Rose” gaming facility and hotel in Dumfries is one step closer to becoming a reality. Dumfries planning commissioners voted unanimously Monday night to recommend approval of the $389 million gaming and entertainment destination. Now, the plan heads to Dumfries Town Council for final approval. The council is expected to hold a public hearing on Tuesday, Sept. 21, on a rezoning and conditional use permit needed for the project.

www.cdcgamingreports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
City
Dumfries, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Dumfries, VA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gaming#Restaurants#Casino#Dumfries Town Council#The Potomac Landfill
The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy