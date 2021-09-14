Virginia: Dumfries Planning Commission votes unanimously to back ‘The Rose’ gaming facility, hotel
“The Rose” gaming facility and hotel in Dumfries is one step closer to becoming a reality. Dumfries planning commissioners voted unanimously Monday night to recommend approval of the $389 million gaming and entertainment destination. Now, the plan heads to Dumfries Town Council for final approval. The council is expected to hold a public hearing on Tuesday, Sept. 21, on a rezoning and conditional use permit needed for the project.www.cdcgamingreports.com
Comments / 0