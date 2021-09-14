CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: Gov. DeWine appeals for masks in schools

By Daniel Griffin
WOWK
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, and state health leaders will be providing an update on the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. Tuesday. As of Tuesday, Sept. 14, a total of 1,311,518 (+7,325) cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 68,775 (+344) hospitalizations and 9,111 (+23) ICU admissions. A total of 6,191,032 people — or 52.9% of the state’s population — has at least started the vaccination process, an increase of 9,185 from the previous day.

www.wowktv.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
City
Dayton, OH
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy