Healthy Halloween Walk Cancelled This Year

Henry County Public Health will not be holding their annual Healthy Halloween Walk this year due to rising COVID-19 cases and concerns for unvaccinated children. This free, family-friendly event has been held each October at East Lake Park since 2013. In 2020 a no-contact event was planned but cancelled due to bad weather and rising COVID-19 cases. “We had hoped to use all of the no-contact plans and increased safety measures we had ready for last year at this year’s event, but the difference this year is that children are getting sick from the delta variant,” states Kelly Carr, Community Outreach Coordinator. “With only about half of our residents vaccinated, we just couldn’t put on an event that could put those kids at risk.”