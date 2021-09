If a new map prediction is correct, we should start to see fall colors in Missouri and Illinois in the next few weeks. Which season is your favorite? I can't make up my mind if Spring or Fall would be mine. As of now, I would vote for fall as it's hard to beat the time of year when the leaves start to turn all yellow and orange. Smoky Mountains has just released their annual fall foliage prediction map and if it's accurate, we'll see fall colors begin to change any day now.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO