Billionaire Cohen to invest in new crypto trading firm Radkl

By STAN CHOE
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 7 days ago

NEW YORK -- A cryptocurrency company launched by partners of a major Wall Street trading firm said Tuesday that it has snagged the support of billionaire investor Steven A. Cohen, as big names from the traditional financial world continue to embrace the industry surrounding crypto. Cohen, a hedge-fund manager and...

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
116K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

