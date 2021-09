In an interview with Game Informer, God of War Ragnarok‘s director Eric Williams revealed a little more behind the design of Thor ” The Biggest Butchering Bastard in the Nine Realms,” on the game. In the interview. Williams revealed that they decided to base his look entirely on how he is described in the myths. He also made sure to point out that even though this version of the character doesn’t have big muscles like the Marvel interpretations, he will nonetheless have the godly presence and intensity that made him known in the texts. Williams also described the character as a ”wall of a God” while revealing that he will also be extremely immature thanks to all of its power.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO