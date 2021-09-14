Philadelphia settles with mother police dragged from car and assaulted in front of toddler

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A mother and baby boy are together again after someone stole their car, with the baby inside. Now, Philadelphia police are looking for the driver. Around 10 p.m. Wednesday, the woman was parked outside a fast-food restaurant near Cottman Avenue and Horrocks Street in the Northeast. Her 9-month-old son was in a car seat. Investigators say she left the engine running, then while she was inside the restaurant, someone jumped in the driver’s seat and sped off. Police pulled out all the stops to find the child unharmed. “We immediately notified all responding units in the city with the description of the vehicle, it was dark-colored Volkswagen Passat,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “We gave the license plate number. We had our helicopter, our aviation unit, over top for an aerial view and we did a rigorous search for about 30 minutes.” Police found the child in the car at Adams Avenue and Tabor Road, about four miles away, without the driver. Police are checking surveillance video at the strip mall. They’re also checking the car for fingerprints and DNA.

