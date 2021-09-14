CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia settles with mother police dragged from car and assaulted in front of toddler

 6 days ago
Philadelphia settled a case with a mother whom police officers dragged from her car and beat up during protests against police violence last year. The city settled for $2 million before she filed a lawsuit. The city told her lawyers it is the largest pre-trial settlement for a police brutality case like this.

