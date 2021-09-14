Converse Translates The Work Of Basquiat To The Skidgrip And Chuck Taylor

Jordan Brand just unveiled the Holiday 2021 Air Jordan collection, which will start to release in October. Included in the lineup, we have the Air Jordan 1 in four colorways which include the ‘Bred Patent’ that will be one of the last releases of the year. We also have the Air Jordan 3 ‘Camo’ releasing and two color options of the Air Jordan 5. Also dropping for the colder months is the Air Jordan 9, Air Jordan 12, Air Jordan 13, and two colorways of the Air Jordan 14.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 11 DAYS AGO