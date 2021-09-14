CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Converse Translates The Work Of Basquiat To The Skidgrip And Chuck Taylor

By Michael Le
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn cultural influence, few rival the late Jean-Michel Basquiat. Immortalized through his artwork, the Brooklyn-born creative’s motifs have expanded far past their original canvases, inspiring the works of many a streetwear and footwear designer. Soon — come September 16th, to be exact — Converse, too, will join the conversation, translating some of the artist’s most iconic works to their Skidgrip and Chuck Taylor.

