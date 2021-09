Sanchez went 1-for-2 with an RBI single in an extra-inning victory over Minnesota on Monday. Sanchez pinch hit for Kyle Higashioka in the eighth inning and flied out to left field. His second at-bat was much more impactful, as the backstop produced a walkoff single in the bottom of the 10th. The RBI was only his second in his past six games, a stretch during which he has gone 2-for-19 with four strikeouts.