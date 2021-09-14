WWE Raw: 3 things that went right on the Sept. 13 episode

Big E became WWE Champion for the first time in his career on this week's Monday Night Raw, defeating Bobby Lashley after cashing in his Money in the Bank. Lashley had already successfully defended his title against Randy Orton moments before, giving the New Day member the perfect opening to capitalize on the "All Mighty." The Lashley/Orton match was originally supposed to take place at Extreme Rules, but WWE bumped the match up to this week's Raw instead (it was explained early in the show that Orton was the one who convinced WWE officials to move the match, citing the influence he has backstage). E then took to Twitter early Monday afternoon and confirmed that he intended on cashing in his Money in the Bank contract. Orton, Lashley and E all came face-to-face at the start of the show, which was followed by E antagonizing both men backstage throughout the show.

