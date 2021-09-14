CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrations

Today is September 13

By Special to
L'Observateur
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn September 13th National Peanut Day pays homage to mighty and tasty peanut. Likely originating in South America around 3,500 years ago, this legume is not a nut. They grow underground, like potatoes. Since they are an edible seed that forms in a pod, they belong to the family Leguminosae with peas and beans. When it comes to plants packing protein power, peanuts provide a whopping 8 grams per ounce, more than any other nut according to The Peanut Institute. And remember, it’s not a nut! Nuts grow on trees.

lobservateur.com

Comments / 0

Related
L'Observateur

The Descendants Project hosts Hurricane Ida resources distribution on West Bank

Editor’s Note 9/15/21: This story has been updated to reflect a change in location to Juan Anthony Joseph Park in Edgard. EDGARD— The Descendants Project, in partnership with TJS Trucking, will be distributing resources such as clothing, toiletries, diapers, cleaning supplies and other items to assist in Hurricane Ida recovery efforts.
EDGARD, LA
L'Observateur

American Humane Rescue Team cares for hundreds of displaced animals in Louisiana following Hurricane Ida

WASHINGTON D.C. – American Humane, the country’s first national humane organization, is deploying its Rescue team to Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes in Louisiana to care for hundreds of displaced animals in the aftermath of deadly Hurricane Ida. American Humane will be managing a temporary animal shelter for the lost pets and partnering with Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter, Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter, the International Fund for Animal Welfare, and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals to provide this critical care.
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

Grow what grows best in your area

Like anyone else with emotionally charged agendas, native plant puritans can be a bit tedious. Sorry, not trying to rattle any cages or pull any chains. But sometimes sweeping assumptions need to be addressed by someone who cares enough to give a nod to see different sides of polarized issues. Including in the garden.
GARDENING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Mccombs
L'Observateur

Photo Feature: United Sikhs partner with Second Harvest Food Bank

LAPLACE — A partnership between the United Sikhs and Second Harvest Food Bank led to an amazing display of humanitarian aid in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. The United Sikhs, an international disaster response group affiliated with the United Nations, have assembled a team of volunteers in LaPlace to distribute hot meals, water, cleaning supplies and more beginning at 11 a.m. daily at the Choice International Family Outreach Center, located at 516 E. Airline Highway in LaPlace.
LAPLACE, LA
osu.edu

Today's Update: Thursday, September 16

Dear Student Life Team, Today marks the launch of this year’s Buckeyes for Charity campaign. We talk a great deal at Ohio State about paying it forward. Buckeyes for Charity is an opportunity for all of us to practice that concept in our own community. The campaign raises money for...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy