Hardin County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Hardin, Jasper, Jefferson, Orange by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-14 16:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-16 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hardin; Jasper; Jefferson; Orange The National Weather Service in Lake Charles LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas Neches River at Neches River Saltwater Barrier The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flood Warning for the Neches River at Neches River Saltwater Barrier. * Until early Thursday morning. * At 1:15 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 3.9 feet. * Flood stage is 4.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage with a maximum value of 4.1 feet this evening. It will fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. * Impact...At 5.0 feet, Water is about two feet over portions of Four Oaks Ranch Road. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Neches River Neches River Saltwater Barri 4.0 3.9 Tue 1 pm CDT 3.5 3.5 3.1

