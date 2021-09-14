World of Warcraft Server Status: Here’s Why it’s Offline
World of Warcraft Server Status: Here’s Why it’s Offline. The World of Warcraft Shadowlands Expansion has begun. This expansion will allow players to move beyond Azeroth into the realms of Death. The Jailer and his army may be powerful, but they are not strong enough to withstand the MMORPG going off-line for planned maintenance issues or unexpected ones. It is important to keep track of the World of Warcraft server status.thegamerhq.com
