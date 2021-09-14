CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NCAA proposal will allow programs to replace up to seven transfers in expanded recruiting class

By Dennis Dodd, David Cobb
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA temporary waiver allowing college football programs to sign more than 25 players in a recruiting class as a means of replacing outgoing transfers could be passed next month. The proposal, which allows programs to sign up to seven additional players in a class to replace up to seven transfers, sets the stage for a permanent rule change that would make life easier for coaches.

