NFL

Vikings' Troy Dye: Limited to special teams

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Dye had one total tackle in Sunday's overtime loss to the Bengals. Dye is a reserve linebacker, but he played all of his 23 snaps on special teams. His lack of snaps on defense even with Anthony Barr sidelined with a knee injury show he's low on the depth chart.

