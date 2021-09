MERIDEN — State police are investigating after two vehicles were found to have damage from gunshots on Monday. The drivers of two vehicles reported their vehicles had been damaged while they were driving on Interstate 91 S near exit 20 around 10 a.m. on Monday. One driver went to State Police Headquarters and the other stopped on East Main Street in Meriden, according to a statement from police. An investigation determined both vehicles were damaged by gunfire and the driver of one of the cars had minor cuts from broken glass caused by the gunfire, the release noted.

MERIDEN, CT ・ 7 DAYS AGO