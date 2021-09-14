CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Hiltzik: Democrats are ready to raise taxes, but not by nearly enough

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf it’s a year ending in a number, then federal tax policy is again on the table. This year differs from the recent norm, however: The debate in Washington is over raising taxes — more specifically, by how much. Democratic tax proposals, which are aimed at funding a budget bill...

triblive.com

Comments / 0

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Debt limit linked to vital spending bill in risky political move

WASHINGTON — House Democrats will include a suspension of the U.S. debt ceiling in a must-pass spending bill needed to keep the government open past the end of this month, a risky move that ensures a potentially damaging showdown with Republicans. The debt ceiling would be suspended through December 2022,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
@JohnLocke

Democrats’ Curious Plan for Taxing the ‘Rich’

Christopher Jacobs writes at the Federalist about a little-known element of congressional Democrats’ tax plans. For a party that purportedly wants to “tax the rich,” Democrats sure have a funny way of showing it. Bloomberg reported on Friday that a potential repeal of the cap for state and local taxes—the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Michael Hiltzik
The Week

Democratic tax plan is a reckoning for the left

Back in June 2019, candidate Joe Biden told wealthy donors at a New York City fundraiser that "nothing would fundamentally change" in their lives if he were elected. Now that Biden sits in the Oval Office, that remark is appearing more prescient by the day, surely to the dismay of progressive Democrats. The House Ways and Means Committee on Wednesday passed a plan to fund Biden's $3.5 trillion social spending plan. Does it substantially increase taxes? It sure does, by $2.1 trillion over a decade. Yet it also doesn't appear to "fundamentally change" the lives of America's superrich.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Post

If Democrats want to go big on social protection, taxing rich people won’t be enough

Will Democrats bring “big, bold change” to the U.S. welfare state, as Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (N.Y.) put it? That is the $3.5 trillion question on Capitol Hill right now. Congressional Democrats are trying to pull together omnibus legislation on health care, housing, child care, and family and medical leave, among other things. The political stakes are high: This bill, alongside the $1 trillion infrastructure package, is the Biden administration’s best shot at getting its “Build Back Better” agenda enacted into law. Because it is rare for one party to control both the executive and legislative branches, many Democrats see this as their biggest opportunity, perhaps in a lifetime, to bring about major changes to the U.S. system of social protection.
CONGRESS & COURTS
BBC

Democrats propose partial rollback of Trump tax cuts

Leading Democrats have released plans for a partial rollback of former US President Donald Trump's tax cuts. Members of the powerful Ways and Means Committee, which sets tax policy, propose raising the top rate of corporation tax to 26.5% from 21%. Wealthy individuals would see a jump in their income...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNBC

House Democrats propose raising capital gains tax to 28.8%

House Democrats proposed a top federal rate of 25% on long-term capital gains, according to legislation issued Monday by the House Ways and Means Committee. The top rate would be 28.8% when combined with a 3.8% surtax on net investment income. The new rate would apply to gains realized after...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Democrats rush tax bills through Congress

The House Ways and Means Committee will soon meet to vote on the tax provisions of the Democrats' budget reconciliation bill. They will be voting for one of the largest tax increases in history to help pay for what House Budget Committee Chairman John Yarmuth has said was "the largest single piece of legislation in history."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Inside Democrats' tax-hike menu

House Democrats will consider as much as $2.9 trillion in tax hikes for the next 10 years — mostly on the extremely wealthy and corporate America — as they scramble for ways to pay for President Biden's $3.5 trillion infrastructure and social spending plan. Why it matters: A draft proposal...
U.S. POLITICS
InvestmentNews

Democrats slim Biden tax plan

House Democrats have drafted a package of tax increases that falls short of President Joe Biden’s ambitions, an acknowledgment of how politically precarious the White House’s $3.5 trillion economic agenda is for party moderates. The Democratic proposal would raise the top corporate tax rate from 21% to 26.5%, less than...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
midfloridanewspapers.com

Biden, Democrats tangle over bid to raise taxes

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has a simple message for fellow Democrats about his plan to raise taxes to remake large swaths of the American economy: look beyond the bottom line. Biden is trying to persuade Democrats to embrace a more emotional argument, namely that the plan is fair, that...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
whtc.com

U.S. Senate Democrats float stock buyback tax

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Two senior U.S. Senate Democrats on Friday unveiled a proposal to impose a 2% excise tax on corporate stock buybacks to help fund President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion spending package. Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden and Senate Banking Committee Chair Sherrod Brown said the “Stock Buyback...
CONGRESS & COURTS
northwestgeorgianews.com

Michael Hiltzik: The end of the unemployment benefit boost shows how lousy work is in America

As has been well reported, the era of enhanced unemployment benefits for victims of the pandemic ended abruptly on Sept. 6. That was the expiration date of two federal programs, which provided an additional $300 a week in benefits on top of state-funded unemployment and extended the payments to workers not commonly entitled to unemployment coverage, such as gig workers and the self-employed.
ECONOMY
Washington Times

Raising taxes will destroy jobs

On the heels of a messy withdrawal in Afghanistan that appears more like a surrender to the Taliban and a weak August jobs report, the Biden administration is asking the few remaining moderate Democrats to pass Sen. Bernie Sanders’ multitrillion-dollar, tax-and-spend package upon their return to Congress from the August recess.
CONGRESS & COURTS

