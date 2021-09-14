CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva, NY

Tractor trailer rollover crash on Route 14 reduces roadway to one lane

 7 days ago

Part of Route 14 outside of Geneva was reduced to one lane as first responders worked a crash during the morning hours.

A medical helicopter was requested initially to standby as firefighters arrived, but was not needed.

First responders from West Lake Road, White Springs, and Finger Lakes Ambulance responded to the scene, which was reportedly around Vonnie’s Boathouse on Route 14.

The crash appeared to involve a tractor trailer, which first responders said rolled over.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Photos from the scene below by Courtney Ottaviano.

FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

