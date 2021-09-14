Deathloop Updaam Cave Safe Code Guide: How to Unlock the Cave Safe

There’s a truly godlike secret ending in Pathfinder 2 — and unlocking it is required reading for anyone that loves this massive adventure. In Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, you’re a hero on a mythic journey to defeat the Demon Lords and rescue the world from evil. Or, it seems that way. There’s a massive spoiler waiting at the end of the story, and you can become something more if you complete all five acts in a very specific way. There are unique hidden artifacts that must be obtained as you progress, secret knowledge to discover, and special crystals that can only be harvested from the most powerful demons imaginable.

