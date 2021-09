The Lakeland Chamber of Commerce will host the 2021 Political Hob Nob for candidates running for City Commission and the Mayoral Seat on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at The Yard on Mass at 5:30 pm. At this event, attendees will be able to meet the candidates and learn about their vision for the City, discuss issues, and hear their positions on our City’s important issues.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO