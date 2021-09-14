Are You The ‘Great Cornholio?’ Find Out This Saturday at the Silver Slipper

With the summer sun fading, lots of people are still getting outside enjoying the summer vibes. With all the backyard barbecues and get togethers, more and more people are playing lawn games. Sure there is bocce ball and volleyball, but the game of cornhole has been sweeping the nation. The popularity of tossing a bean bag into a small wooden hole has become more and more popular over the last two decades. For someone who has never seen a cornhole game, it almost looks like a group of people are training to win a giant stuffed bear at a carnival. But, the game of cornhole takes some serious skill. It has even grown so large that it has it's very own professional competitive league.