Bills, Sabres games to require attendees 12+ to show proof of COVID-19 vaccine

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As Philadelphia Eagles fans prepare to celebrate this weekend’s home opener, high levels of COVID have some experts worried about the possibility of a super spreader event. That may depend on how you watch the game. Sunday marks the first time since January 2020 there will be 67,000 fans back in the stadium. Some of the precautions, however, are still present. Masks are required inside the stadium, including elevators and bathrooms. Face coverings aren’t required outside, but Dr. Cheryl Bettigole told CBS3 it’s something she recommends. “If you don’t know the people right there around you, you may want to...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO