Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The Great Resignation has taken many by surprise: Nearly two-thirds of U.S. workers are looking for a new job. But according to some HR and management studies, we probably could have predicted this would happen. Over decades, researchers have revealed turnover patterns that can explain why many are quitting in droves right now. Employers looking to stop the exodus should pay attention: Much of the onus is on them to give workers better reasons to stay.

ECONOMY ・ 14 DAYS AGO