Child calls 911 after parents overdose in Sodus

A Sodus duo were arrested after they overdosed and left a child unattended.

The child called 911 and was not hurt, according to deputies.

When they arrived at the Maple Avenue home they located Philip Bean, 32, and Samantha Capron, 28, both unresponsive.

They had apparently overdosed.

Deputies said drug paraphernalia was within reach of the child. Both were charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Arraignment was scheduled for Tuesday.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)