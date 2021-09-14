CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sodus, NY

Child calls 911 after parents overdose in Sodus

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F4gIl_0bvvaW1O00

A Sodus duo were arrested after they overdosed and left a child unattended.

The child called 911 and was not hurt, according to deputies.

When they arrived at the Maple Avenue home they located Philip Bean, 32, and Samantha Capron, 28, both unresponsive.

They had apparently overdosed.

Deputies said drug paraphernalia was within reach of the child. Both were charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Arraignment was scheduled for Tuesday.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sodus, NY
Sodus, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android#Philip Bean
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy