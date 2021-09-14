Cannabis control board appointee has previous experience in the field

One of the cannabis control board appointees has a background in cannabis, and feels like a good fit.

Jen Metzger is a Democrat from Hudson Valley who served as the chair of the chamber’s Agriculture Committee.

Besides herself, other appointees include Buffalo attorney Adam Perry and Assemblymember Tremaine Wright as the chair.

Metzger had previous experience with a bill she introduced that created the state’s hemp regulatory framework. She hopes to use that as framework to regulate cannabis.

Two more appointments need to be made to the board before it can begin its work.

