This Epic Colorado Lego Festival Is Sure To Bring Out The Kid In Everyone

By Annie
 7 days ago

Do you remember when you were a kid and would spend hours upon hours building your Lego creations? Thankfully, these little plastic bricks have proven to be timeless and can be enjoyed even more at this epic Colorado Lego festival that is guaranteed to bring out the kid in everyone:

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

Welcome to Brick Fest Live!
Taking place at the Colorado Springs Event Center on December 4th and 5th, 2021, Brick Fest Live is a traveling Lego that is billed as being a "live family event filled with hands-on attractions and activities engineered."
Whether you're 2 or 102, you are sure to find something to love at Brick Fest Live, beginning with larger-than-life displays that you will not find anywhere else.
What's a festival without hands-on exhibits and attractions? Brick Fest Live has those, too, via mini-golf, the Brick Fest Speedway, building stations, and Video Game Arena.
Be sure to bring your allowance money, as Brick Fest Live will also feature shopping complete with new, vintage, rare, and custom LEGO sets and merchandise.
You never know who (or what) you will spot at Brick Fest Live!
Tickets for Brick Fest Live start at $24.99 per person.
To learn more about Brick Fest Live - or to purchase your tickets - please visit their website .

Address: Colorado Springs Event Center, 3960 Palmer Park Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80909, USA

Address: Colorado Springs Event Center, 3960 Palmer Park Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80909, USA

Annie is a freelance writer, content editor, and marketing whiz with a background in broadcasting and a passion for chicken nachos.

