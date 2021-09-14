Corona metrics: This will change from Saturday 25th September

From Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center:. Friends of Rogers has two educational offerings for you on September 25, 2021. First at 9 am join Adam Schoonmaker, Ph.D., Professor of Geology at Utica College, for an off-site Kayak/Canoe trip at Nine Mile Swamp. There is a fee for this event as follows: With your own boat $20, member rate is $15. If you don’t have your own Kayak or Canoe, we do have a limited number of boats you can rent. Kayaks are $30, Canoes $35 and members get $5 off these rates. We have 15 spots to reserve by emailing execdir@FriendsofRogers.org. Please be sure to say if you are reserving a spot with your own boat or with ours. Group will meet in Main Rogers Center parking lot at 9 am to follow the leader up to 9-Mile Swamp or meet at 9-mile in Hubbardsville on Wickwire Road. Our paddle trips fill up quickly, so we suggest you email your reservation soon.

