CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Corona metrics: This will change from Saturday 25th September

By Hannah Patton
houstonianonline.com
 6 days ago

Corona measures will be further reduced from Saturday 25 September. The abolition of the meter and a half was one of the main points of the press conference held on Tuesday evening. Read here what else is changing. The meter and a half scale is converted into urgent advice. “It...

houstonianonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
gradickcommunications.com

Carrollton Fair September 25th

MON – THURS: 5 PM – 10 PM. Adults: $7 Early Bird (regular $8 + fees) Children (5-11): $4 Early Bird (regular $5 + fees) Save BIG by getting an Early-Bird ROCKETPASS: Available until Sept 20 | *Online Only. Non-Profit Partners:. Carrollton Fair integrates rides, food, and fun, while also...
CARROLLTON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immune Disorder#Outdoor Sports#Tertiary Education#Pollution#Cabinet#Theaters
eastridgenewsonline.com

East Ridge to Celebrate 100th Anniversary on Saturday, September 25th

The City of East Ridge is inviting everyone to join them at Camp Jordan on Saturday, September 25th, as the park transforms into one big party celebrating the City’s 100th birthday. Come join the fun beginning at 8 a.m., as the festival kicks off with a 5K, 10k, and half-marathon race presented by Scenic City Multisport. Anyone interested in participating can still register online at eastridge100.com.
EAST RIDGE, TN
artvoice.com

SOUND MOVES ME opens September 25th at Artpark

Artpark announces a new series of interactive outdoor arts workshops entitled “Sound Moves Me” set along the majestic Niagara River Gorge in the Artpark Percussion Garden area (lower park, South 4th Street entrance). The series, offered free of charge and open to people of all ages and physical abilities, is set for 3PM-4:30PM on Saturday afternoons from September 25th through October 23rd.
VISUAL ART
New Jersey Stage

Passaic County BBQ Festival Set for September 25th

(CLIFTON, NJ) -- On Saturday, September 25th, the County of Passaic, Friends of Passaic County Parks, Inc, and MegaBite Events are hosting a BBQ-themed Food Truck Festival from 11:00am to 7:00pm at Weasel Brook Park in Clifton, New Jersey. "MegaBite Events is looking forward to bringing outdoor family friendly fun...
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
New Jersey Stage

2nd Annual Asbury Park Dance Festival To Take Place September 25th

(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- The second annual Asbury Park Dance Festival will take place at the House of Indpendents on September 25, 2021 at 7:00pm. The spectacular evening of dance features performances by the Martha Graham Dance Company, Merce Cunningham's Centennial Solos, Parsons Dance, star B-Girl Ephrat Asherie, tapping sensation and NJ native Maurice Chestnut, Nimbus Dance and more.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
houstonianonline.com

Radio NPO 2 renews programming in the morning, evening and weekend

Giel Beelen can be heard every business day from Monday 4 October with his show Giel (BNNVARA) from 10pm to midnight. Desiree van der Heiden offers the new DagNacht (PowNed) early morning program Tuesday through Friday, 4 a.m. to 6 a.m. Van der Heiden, currently on NPO 3FM, begins Tuesday, October 19 on NPO Radio 2. Wouter van der Goes and Frank van ‘t Hof will kick off their fun weekend from Friday October 8.
TV & VIDEOS
wblm.com

The Town of Yarmouth is Transforming Into a Giant Yard Sale September 25th

There's this unique thrill that happens when you find a really good deal. Or when you find something you've been searching for ages. Maybe it's not something sold in stores anymore. Maybe a collectible, or something that reminds you of simpler times. Yard sales are amazing treasure hunting excursions that often result in those very finds.
YARMOUTH, ME
Tulsa World

Trevor Thomas LIVE! performing September 25th

Trevor Thomas LIVE! will be at Tri-County Baptist Church 397930 W 4100 Road, Skiatook, OK on Saturday, September 25th at 6:00 p.m. For three decades actor and entertainer, Trevor Thomas, has been touring America. He creates characters that people can laugh at, cry with, and learn from. He keeps up...
SKIATOOK, OK
theweektoday.com

Music In The Woods ~ September 25th ~ Sign up today!

Enjoy a very musical afternoon on the grounds of the Lloyd Center for the Environment with musicians from the New Bedford Symphony Orchestra. Ethan Wood (violin), and Anna Griffis (viola), will play a collection of classical, tango, and Celtic tunes. Peter Zay (cello), and Travis Rapoza (violin), will perform a collection of classical and popular favorites.
MUSIC
focusnewspaper.com

CSC’s Hickory Bot Battles 2021 Set For September 24th & 25th

Hickory – US Conec and Catawba Science Center present Hickory Bot Battles 2021! Come see full combat robots up to 3 pounds fighting in an 8 x 8 arena on September 24th & 25th. Two days of exciting combat robot competition. Located in CSC’s Carpenter Hall. Schedule of Events. Friday,...
TECHNOLOGY
Henry County Daily Herald

Netherworld haunted house ready to celebrate 25th season in September

In 1997, Ben Armstrong and Billy Messina unleashed spine-tingling fun at their first Netherworld Haunted House in Norcross with no idea if the chills and thrills would return for a second year. And now here it is, a quarter-century later, and Netherworld is still bringing the terror, albeit at a...
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
binghamtonhomepage.com

Friends of Rogers to host Paddle Trip and Mushroom Walk on September 25th

From Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center:. Friends of Rogers has two educational offerings for you on September 25, 2021. First at 9 am join Adam Schoonmaker, Ph.D., Professor of Geology at Utica College, for an off-site Kayak/Canoe trip at Nine Mile Swamp. There is a fee for this event as follows: With your own boat $20, member rate is $15. If you don’t have your own Kayak or Canoe, we do have a limited number of boats you can rent. Kayaks are $30, Canoes $35 and members get $5 off these rates. We have 15 spots to reserve by emailing execdir@FriendsofRogers.org. Please be sure to say if you are reserving a spot with your own boat or with ours. Group will meet in Main Rogers Center parking lot at 9 am to follow the leader up to 9-Mile Swamp or meet at 9-mile in Hubbardsville on Wickwire Road. Our paddle trips fill up quickly, so we suggest you email your reservation soon.
FACEBOOK
theharlemvalleynews.net

Pawling Rotary’s Annual Fall Fest Happening on September 25th

Pawling Rotary’s Annual Fall Fest Happening on September 25th. Rotary’s annual Fall Fest will be held on Saturday, September 25th, from 11:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. in and around the Lathrop Building in Lakeside Park. With lots of activities planned for children and families, Pawling Rotary invites all to come early and stay the day. BBQ lunch will be available, along with many traditional fall favorite activities to keep everyone thoroughly entertained.
PAWLING, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy