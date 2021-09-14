The news that Usher, Priyanka Chopra and Julianne Hough were co-hosting a Global Citizen competition series that features "six inspiring activists teamed with three high-profile public figures working together to bring meaningful change to one of three vitally important world causes: health, education, and environment" was roasted on Twitter. The Activist begs the question: "But how do you win at activism? Surely it can’t just be by amassing a ton of likes and retweets on infographics?" says Gawker's Sarah Hagi. "Actually, you naive child, it can. The activists will face each other as they promote their causes with 'success measured via online engagement, social metrics, and hosts’ input. What they 'win' will be a ticket to the G20 Summit in Rome, Italy! Every activist's dream. While the press release goes on to quote an executive who says, 'Combining philanthropy and entertainment, The Activist is a ground breaking series poised to inspire viewers,' nobody can explain the host selection. Do you think about activism when you think about Usher? I think of the beginning of the 'Confessions Part II' music video when he finds out his side chick is pregnant (and also Ushbucks). Meanwhile, from what I understand, Julianne Hough is best known for dancing? And perhaps for her activist work with Proactiv, and maybe for undergoing an exorcism at Davos, and for doing blackface one Halloween a long time ago (2013). Priyanka Chopra (Jonas) seems to be the most political of the bunch in that she is a Hindu nationalist who invited Prime Minister Modi to her Jonas wedding. I look forward to her innovative ideas for creating impact." The A.V. Club's William Hughes adds: "Maybe the worst thing about this whole Running Man-esque pitch, though, is how all involved are painting it in such a positive light. In the press release, CBS exec Jack Sussman crows about how they’ve managed to combine 'philanthropy and entertainment'—no trace of irony detectable— while Live Nation’s Michael Rapino asserts, 'the show proves that there are no issues we can’t solve when we work together and demand change,' presumably from within the safe and structured bounds of a registered and owned product of National Amusements, owner and operator of ViacomCBS."

