The Activist

 7 days ago

‘The Activist’ Reality TV Series Sparks Backlash: “Worst Idea Ever”. CBS is coming under fire for an upcoming reality TV effort in which six activists compete against each other in a format that’s somewhat similar to NBC’s defunct The Apprentice. In The…

Julianne Hough responds to 'The Activist' backlash

Washington [US], September 15 (ANI): Actor-singer Julianne Hough recently responded to the ongoing criticism about her upcoming reality competition series 'The Activist' that also features global star Priyanka Chopra and singer Usher as her co-judges. The CBS and Global Citizen produced series brings together six activists from around the world...
CBS' The Activist reality competition is "a bit depraved"

The news that Usher, Priyanka Chopra and Julianne Hough were co-hosting a Global Citizen competition series that features "six inspiring activists teamed with three high-profile public figures working together to bring meaningful change to one of three vitally important world causes: health, education, and environment" was roasted on Twitter. The Activist begs the question: "But how do you win at activism? Surely it can’t just be by amassing a ton of likes and retweets on infographics?" says Gawker's Sarah Hagi. "Actually, you naive child, it can. The activists will face each other as they promote their causes with 'success measured via online engagement, social metrics, and hosts’ input. What they 'win' will be a ticket to the G20 Summit in Rome, Italy! Every activist's dream. While the press release goes on to quote an executive who says, 'Combining philanthropy and entertainment, The Activist is a ground breaking series poised to inspire viewers,' nobody can explain the host selection. Do you think about activism when you think about Usher? I think of the beginning of the 'Confessions Part II' music video when he finds out his side chick is pregnant (and also Ushbucks). Meanwhile, from what I understand, Julianne Hough is best known for dancing? And perhaps for her activist work with Proactiv, and maybe for undergoing an exorcism at Davos, and for doing blackface one Halloween a long time ago (2013). Priyanka Chopra (Jonas) seems to be the most political of the bunch in that she is a Hindu nationalist who invited Prime Minister Modi to her Jonas wedding. I look forward to her innovative ideas for creating impact." The A.V. Club's William Hughes adds: "Maybe the worst thing about this whole Running Man-esque pitch, though, is how all involved are painting it in such a positive light. In the press release, CBS exec Jack Sussman crows about how they’ve managed to combine 'philanthropy and entertainment'—no trace of irony detectable— while Live Nation’s Michael Rapino asserts, 'the show proves that there are no issues we can’t solve when we work together and demand change,' presumably from within the safe and structured bounds of a registered and owned product of National Amusements, owner and operator of ViacomCBS."
'The Activist' Will Now Be A Documentary Instead Of A Competition

The show was met with major backlash after it was announced last week. It has been announced that ‘The Activist,’ the CBS competition show in which activists will be judged by celebrities, will no longer exist in its original format. It will instead be a single documentary—not a miniseries. The...
Activist Clover Hogan Recounts Her ‘Deeply Upsetting’ Experience With The Activist

Few TV shows in recent memory have been as widely and loudly criticized upon their announcement as The Activist. Initially introduced as a CBS competition series co-produced by Global Citizen, the show planned to feature six activists competing for social-media engagement and resources alongside celebrity co-hosts Usher, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Julianne Hough. Announcing the show’s premiere on September 9, CBS executive vice-president Jack Sussman called The Activist “a ground-breaking series poised to inspire viewers.” But in the hours and days since, everyone from working activists to TV critics to Jameela Jamil voiced concerns with the series: that it takes advantage of an under-resourced field, that it pits activists all working for greater change against each other, that it co-opts and commodifies it all for entertainment, and even that the money spent on producing a TV show would be better off in the pockets of actual activists. Even Hough responded to the criticisms, writing on Instagram that she is “deeply listening with an open heart and mind.” The former Dancing With the Stars judge added, “I do not claim to be an activist and wholeheartedly agree that the judging aspect of the show missed the mark and furthermore, that I am not qualified to act as a judge.”
Gayle King Announces the Arrival of First Grandson: "I Am So Nuts About Him". Gayle King revealed that her only daughter, Kirby Bumpus, has given birth to a baby boy on Monday's broadcast of CBS Mornings. "Drum roll, please. I am officially….
Emmys: Michael K. Williams, ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Snubbed

By the time Netflix scored its first drama series win for The Crown at the 2021 Emmys, the show about the British royal family was already ruling the drama categories presented during the CBS broadcast, leaving no room for winners from other series. Among the multiple nominees left out due to The Crown‘s reign was 21-time nominee The Handmaid’s Tale, which had previously been the only streaming series to win best drama at the Emmys, taking the top prize in 2017 in a coup for Hulu. The Handmaid’s Tale was so popular with the TV Academy that it received multiple nominations in...
Disability Advocate James LeBrecht Blasts CBS for Not Making Accessible Ramp on Emmys Stage Easily Visible on TV

Disability rights advocate James LeBrecht is “furious” with CBS after it seems the network didn’t fulfill its promise to install a fully accessible, visible ramp on the Emmys stage. “They lied to me,” LeBrecht told Variety Sunday while watching the awards show. “I got my hopes up.” Ahead of the Emmys, LeBrecht, who co-directed the Oscar-nominated “Crip Camp,” and the Disability Rights Education & Defense Fund filed a complaint of ADA violations, after being informed that the stage, built inside a tent on the L.A. Live Event Deck in downtown Los Angeles, was inaccessible from a front approach. But on Friday, LeBrecht told...
Real Activists Disapprove of the Reality Show “The Activist.”

Real Activists Disapprove of the Reality Show “The Activist.”. A new reality show that treats activism like the X-Factor is being heavily panned and dubbed “really horrible.”. The Activist, a competition series produced by Global Citizen, is dubbed “the first-of-its-kind competition series that will inspire genuine change.”. The show’s audience...
‘Generation’ Canceled After One Season on HBO Max. HBO Max has what may be its first scripted cancellation. Generation, the LGBTQ-themed high school dramedy from exec producer Lena Dunham and created by teenager Zelda Barnz and her…. How ‘Generation’ Delivered the Gift of Being Seen (Guest Column) I don’t have...
Emmys Open With TV-Themed Biz Markie Tribute, Jabs at COVID Safety Protocols

Cedric the Entertainer kicked off the 73rd Emmy Awards on CBS Sunday night with a musical number that parodied the Biz Markie hit “Just a Friend.” Cedric started off the song, which changed the lyrics of the beloved rap song to more TV-themed content. He was quickly joined by a number of other stars, including rapper and “NCIS: LA” star LL Cool J, rapper and “Dave” co-creator and star Dave “Lil Dicky” Burd, and Rita Wilson. Multiple audience members got in on the fun as well, including Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis-Ross, Billy Porter, and Mj Rodriguez. The tribute to Markie came after...
'Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin' Teaser Trailer Released. After a six-year hiatus, the Paranormal Activity series has been resurrected. Next month's Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin has released it's….
Cedric the Entertainer Kicks Off Emmys With TV-Inspired Cover of Biz Markie’s “Just a Friend”

As host of the 2021 Emmy Awards, actor and stand-up comedian Cedric the Entertainer kicked off Sunday’s event by leading the audience in a cover of Biz Markie’s “Just a Friend” with the chorus, “TV, you’ve got what I need.” Markie, who was dubbed the “Clown prince of hip hop,” died in July this year, at the age of 57. The performance was a lively tribute to the legendary rapper. “RIP Biz Markie,” Cedric the Entertainer said at the end of the number, which included participation from LL Cool J, Rita Wilson and many others. The lyrics included phrases like, “Sick of...
How to Watch the 2021 Emmy Awards TONIGHT

This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors. If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. The 2021 Emmys are finally here, and there’s certainly some can’t-miss competition and extra-compelling categories that will be worth the watch. Not to mention, the ceremony will be in-person, a refreshing change from last year's awards, which had to be conducted mainly remotely.
NBC’s ‘Ordinary Joe’: TV Review

The drama weaves together three parallel life paths — nurse, cop, rock star — for Joe Kimbreau, an indecisive New Yorker played by James Wolk. For the terminally indecisive, NBC’s Ordinary Joe has to be either the most or the least appealing premise ever cooked up for a TV show. On the one hand, the hourlong drama posits that a single decision as seemingly inconsequential as who to grab dinner with on a given night could set the course for the rest of a person’s life. On the other, it suggests there are no real right or wrong answers — and that, in any case, the fates have a way of circling back to the same people, the same plots, the same worries about work and romance and parenthood and the same heartfelt themes about the beauty and unpredictability of life.
CBS' workplace sitcom 'Carol's Second Act' stars Patricia Heaton as a plucky retiree entering the medical field in middle age.
