CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Weston Cub Scout troop to host open house

Wicked Local
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeston Cub Scout Pack 157, grades K-5, will host a Scouting Day open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 18 at Weston Scout House, 86 School St. Families interested in Cub Scouting are welcome to drop by the open house for some information on Cub Scouting or stay for a bit and join for one of the Rocket Academy sessions during the open house. Session 1 will take place 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; session 2 will take place 1-2:30 p.m.

www.wickedlocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Open House#Cub Scouting#Scout Troop#Weston Cub Scout Pack#Scouting Day#Weston Scout House#School St Families#Rocket Academy
The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy