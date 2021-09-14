46 to participate in Leadership Anne Arundel Flagship Class of 2022

“You can fool all of the people some of the time, and some of the people all of the time, but you can’t fool all of the people all of the time.”. Recently, County Executive Steuart Pittman announced county employees would receive $1000 if they got a covid-19 vaccination. Those already vaccinated would receive it as well. Pittman claimed his $1000 covid-19 shot program would, “combat division.” He then criticized those who had disagreed with his lockdown, school closure, and re-opening policies as, “fanning the flames of division.” Pittman ruled by executive order too long; apparently, he’s forgotten that disagreement with his policies is not “division”; it’s democracy.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO