Anne Arundel County, MD

46 to participate in Leadership Anne Arundel Flagship Class of 2022

Leadership Anne Arundel (LAA), the premier leadership training and networking institute in Anne Arundel County, has announced the Flagship Program Class of 2022. Flagship is the core Leadership Anne Arundel program. It includes an intense curriculum of civic information and leadership skills development. The class is composed of forty-six participants representing a cross-section of the Anne Arundel County community, representing our ethnically, socially, economically, and geographically diverse population.

