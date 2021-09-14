Travel Back To The 1800s At Minnesota’s Oliver Kelley Farm

Minnesota’s history goes back millennia when the Native Americans first lived on the land. You can see evidence of their presence at places such as Jeffers Petroglyphs , Indian Mounds Regional Park , and many other ancient sites that are well worth visiting. Today, however, we want to introduce a place from Minnesota’s much more recent history. Oliver Kelley Farm is an 1800s homestead in Elk River, Minnesota, that offers up plenty of fascinating history. Read on below to learn more about this historical attraction:

Oliver Kelley Farm is a historic attraction in Elk River, Minnesota. It is the site of a farm that dates back to the 1860s. At more than 100 years old, it's an interesting place to learn about the history of farming in Minnesota.

One of the main parts of the 189-acre site is the Oliver Kelley homestead. It was built by Oliver H. Kelley, who became a pioneer of Minnesota farming after he moved to the state. The home remained in his family's possession until 1901. The Minnesota Historical Society gained ownership 60 years later.

Inside the old farmhouse, you'll learn about what it was like to live on a working farm more than 100 years ago. Costumed tour guides will offer details about how people cooked, worked, and lived life.

You'll find historic furnishings, appliances, and everything people used to bring comfort and function into their home.

Outside, the grounds are beautiful. Visitors will find gardens and crops. There are even opportunities to take part in farming, from picking vegetables to churning butter.

Not only are there vegetables. There are also animals, including cows, horses, pigs, and chickens. Guests of all ages will enjoy interacting with these animals as they learn about how the animals were farmed over a century ago.

Guests can also take a peek at old farming equipment. With today's machinery, it's hard to imagine going back to simpler times. But it is still interesting to visit and learn about what life in Minnesota was like long ago!

For more information about Oliver Kelley Farm, visit its page on the Minnesota Historical Society website .

