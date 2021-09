An eyewitness claims she saw Brian Laundrie “acting weird” in the Spread Creek portion of the Bridger-Teton National Forest while she was vacationing in Wyoming. The woman, Jessica Schultz, tipped off the FBI to her encounter, which helped them narrow their search area to Spread Creek. Medical examiners in North Port, Florida, have said the post-mortem of a body found in Wyoming over the weekend will be conducted later, as officials seek to determine if it is that of Gabby Petito. A spokesman for the FBI said the body found was “consistent” with the 5ft 5in, 110-pound missing 22-year-old.The...

1 HOUR AGO