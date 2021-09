So what's working against us in Oklahoma? The smaller population I suppose and a general public opinion that we don't need to social distance or even, gulp, opt for a proper fitting N95 mask when social distancing isn't an option. Don't get me wrong, I don't like wearing masks either. Especially since 95% of the masks you see probably aren't doing anything for anyone else. Single layer cotton this, stretchy rayon fabric that... people like them because they're easy to breath in. Red flag. This isn't about masks though. It never has been. Our situation is a mix of all the above with a little sprinkling of vaccine.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO