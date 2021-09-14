CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The iPhone 13 Pro and the Pro Max vs. the competition: It's all about their screens

By K. Naudus
Engadget
 6 days ago

Another Apple event, and another set of Pro-styled phones to tempt you, now with Super Retina XDR screens and Pro Motion. But the company doesn't command the larger-display market, facing off against Android stalwarts like the Galaxy S21 Ultra and OnePlus 9 Pro. Below you’ll find the specs of these four phones all lined up for your perusal, though to get a full review you’ll need check back here at Engadget later this fall.

