Apple announced at its California Streaming event that iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and other updates will be available to all users on September 20. iOS 15 is available on older devices ranging all the way back to the original iPhone SE. The new version can be considered a major one as it brings a lot of major features and under the hood additions to the table. If you have been eagerly waiting for the latest build to arrive on your device, you should know when it will roll out. Henceforth, you should check out when iOS 15 will release in your local time zone tomorrow.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO