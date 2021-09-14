Saint Luke’s Health System Deploys Innovaccer Health Cloud

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2021-- McKesson Corporation, a global healthcare company, is unveiling McKesson’s Rapid Returns Solution for Health Systems today. The solution helps hospitals and health systems increase the amount of credit received for returned pharmaceuticals and over-the-counter products, expedites credit processing, and simplifies the returns process to enable staff more time for patients. The offering is provided through PharmaLink, a national pharmaceutical reverse logistics and disposal provider. Pharmacy leaders can also take advantage of a complimentary assessment to help evaluate the maturity of their current unsaleable returns program. The evaluation provides a maturity score and insights for hospitals as they aim to simplify the returns process.
