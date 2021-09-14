CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Praises column by Al Everson

The DeLand-Deltona Beacon
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe hope you're enjoying our site. You've read one of your seven free stories for the month. Log in for open access. I have always enjoyed reading Al Everson’s articles in The Beacon over the years. His reporting is accurate, and his writing is direct and understandable. I’m writing today...

beacononlinenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Quad Cities Onlines

Column: Recognizing the real threats

The cartoon strip "Pogo" many years ago featured a character who coined a phrase that seems to fit our national moment. He said, "We have seen the enemy and it is us". What he meant was that either through our carelessness or zeal to be right, we can become our own worst enemy. We can cause or contribute to the very thing we seek to avoid.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Opinion columns

I would like to comment briefly on each of three opinion columns of Aug. 24. First, I wish to tell Tony Norman, whom I always appreciate, that his analysis of our 20 years of Afghanistan experiences is the best piece of writing I’ve seen in ages. I will email him for more commentary.
VALENCIA, PA
SCNow

CITIZEN COLUMN: Singing the praises of Godly men and women

Meeting people is interesting and challenging. However, for the men and women who are genuinely committed to being “Doers of the Word,” one enjoys a breath of fresh air and yearn to be in their company on a regular basis. We hear and see some people who pray and profess...
RELIGION
The Week

Biden chooses the wrong Bible verse

Thursday's suicide bombing at Kabul airport was the most deadly attack on American forces in Afghanistan since 2011. In remarks on the attack, President Biden honored the fallen soldiers by quoting the Hebrew Bible. "The American military has been answering for a long time. 'Here I am, Lord. Send me,'" Biden said, in an allusion to Isaiah 6:8. "Each one of these women and men of our Armed Forces are the heirs of that tradition of sacrifice, of volunteering to go into harm's way, to risk everything; not for glory, not for profit, but to defend what we love and the people we love."
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghan#American
hometownsource.com

COLUMN: We are all in this together

As I reflect upon the month of September, three events come to mind that are quite different – Hispanic Heritage Month, the 20-year anniversary of September 11, and Suicide Prevention Awareness Month – but given a closer look, share something in common. Hispanic Heritage Month is an annual celebration of...
FESTIVAL
Vanity Fair

Amy Coney Barrett, Last Seen Helping Effectively Outlaw Abortion in Texas, Says Judges Can’t Let “Personal Biases” Affect Rulings

Despite spending her entire Senate confirmation hearing claiming she couldn’t possibly express an opinion on literally anything, Amy Coney Barrett’s views on abortion are all too chillingly clear. As we learned last fall, as Mitch McConnell fast-tracked her appointment to the Supreme Court, the devout Catholic signed a letter calling for the end of the “barbaric” Roe v. Wade; wrote in a court opinion that abortion is “always immoral”; joined dissenters in Box v. Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky Inc., arguing in favor of an Indiana law that would have required doctors to notify the parents of a minor seeking the medical procedure; and dissented in the case of Commissioner of the Indiana State Department of Health v. Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky Inc., arguing in favor of a law that would have required that fetal remains be buried or cremated. Perhaps most disturbingly, she refused to answer a follow-up question from Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, who asked, “Under an originalist theory of interpretation, would there be any constitutional problem with a state making abortion a capital crime, thus subjecting women who get abortions to the death penalty?” Instead, she claimed it would not be “appropriate...to offer an opinion on abstract legal issues or hypotheticals,” meaning that yes, she sees a scenario in which the state could sentence a woman to death for getting an abortion.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Washington Times

Joe Biden dies slow death by media

And the Firm Grasp of the Obvious Award goes to … Chuck Todd of NBC News!. “I think he’s got a pretty big credibility crisis on his hands,” Mr. Todd opined this weekend about President Biden. Specifically, Mr. Todd noticed there was an unpleasant situation in Afghanistan and a humanitarian...
CELEBRITIES
truthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
U.S. POLITICS
citywatchla.com

We Fact-Checked Fox News' Racist Lie. It Turns Out, the Pandemic Is Worse in Republican States

Despite the GOP’s incessant whinery about “identity politics” and the “race card,” racist dog whistles are part of their political ideology. They literally sponsored a white supremacist insurrection and made taxpayers foot the bill for white nationalists like Steve Bannon and Stephen Miller, who were on the White House payroll. Then they lied about the election. Then they tried to toss out Black people’s votes in that election. Then they lied about the insurrection to undo that election. Then they passed laws targeting Black people’s votes.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy