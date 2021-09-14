CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Blast Off To Washington’s Rocket Bakery, A Sweet Business Made Famous By A Cookie

By Jessica Wick
Only In Washington
Only In Washington
 7 days ago

There are two things in life that are universally loved: a good bakery and a great backstory. And if you’ve been to Rocket Bakery in Spokane, Washington, you’ve been a part of both. This beloved local treasure has been around for almost 30 years now, and their famous pink cookies — and everything else — are better than ever!

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I9LEz_0bvvWc9M00
It all started in the early '90s, when Jeff and Julia Postlewait had a friend who loved restretto, the pure, strong espresso made during the first 10 seconds of brewing.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j2lXf_0bvvWc9M00
While the Millwood location was the original, there are now six Rocket Bakery locations in the Spokane area.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41sVl6_0bvvWc9M00
When Rocket Bakery first opened, the concept of espresso was pretty foreign in eastern Washington.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qxbWM_0bvvWc9M00
Each location always has an abundance of pastries, from classic favorites to new creations...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TzGkq_0bvvWc9M00
... but it's the pink cookie that really put Rocket Bakery on the map.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AxTIi_0bvvWc9M00
Of course, you'll find more than sweet treats here.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E5gr6_0bvvWc9M00
If you live in Spokane, hopefully you're already familiar with this legendary business -- and if you don't, pay them a visit the next time you're in town.

What’s your favorite thing to order at Rocket Bakery?

Address: Rocket Bakery, 1325 W 1st Ave, Spokane, WA 99201, USA

Address: Rocket Bakery, 903 W Garland Ave, Spokane, WA 99205, USA

Address: Rocket Bakery, 1301 W 14th Ave, Spokane, WA 99204, USA

Address: Rocket Bakery, 207 N Wall St, Spokane, WA 99201, USA

Address: Rocket Bakery, 3315 N Argonne Rd, Millwood, WA 99212, USA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Only In Washington

Carnivores Are Clammering To Cuerno Bravo, Washington’s Champion Of Boutique Beef

Opening a restaurant is never easy, but opening one during a global pandemic adds a whole new level of stress. In March of 2020, days before the country as we knew it would change forever, Cuerno Bravo first opened its doors. After a brief closing, they re-opened in September 2020, and now people all over Pierce County are well acquainted with their meaty menu. If you love a good steak, you won’t want to miss the chance to try Washington’s Cuerno Bravo.
WASHINGTON STATE
Only In Washington

Leavenworth, Washington Is Being Called One Of The Best Small Town Vacations In America

To us, Leavenworth is a great spot to go for a weekend away; it’s a charming little mountain town that happens to be both Bavarian-themed and gorgeous in every season. But to the rest of the country, it’s captivating, especially during the holiday season. So we weren’t surprised when we saw Leavenworth near the top […] The post Leavenworth, Washington Is Being Called One Of The Best Small Town Vacations In America appeared first on Only In Your State.
LIFESTYLE
Only In Washington

Enjoy A Night At This Charming Victorian Inn Nestled On A Washington Island

We’re always happy to recommend visits to Whidbey Island. Peaceful, relaxing, and downright picturesque, a trip to Whidbey is always a good idea. But if you prefer old-fashioned hospitality to chain hotels, and Victorian charm to modern architecture, you’ll fall in love with the Anchorage Inn in Coupeville, Washington. This charming B&B is downright delightful. […] The post Enjoy A Night At This Charming Victorian Inn Nestled On A Washington Island appeared first on Only In Your State.
COUPEVILLE, WA
Only In Washington

See The Tallest Waterfall In Washington At North Cascades National Park

Colonial Creek Falls in North Cascades National Park is not only the tallest waterfall in Washington, it is also the tallest waterfall in the continental United States. North Cascades National Park is sometimes referred to as the American Alps, with its majestic mountain peaks capped with over 300 glaciers, and its many lakes and mighty […] The post See The Tallest Waterfall In Washington At North Cascades National Park appeared first on Only In Your State.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Spokane, WA
Lifestyle
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
Spokane, WA
Food & Drinks
City
Millwood, WA
Local
Washington Restaurants
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Spokane, WA
Restaurants
Only In Washington

The Best Times And Places To View Fall Foliage In Washington

If it feels like autumn barreled into Washington overnight like a pumpkin spice-scented tidal wave, you’re not imagining things. Fall foliage hits its peak pretty early here, especially in the eastern half of the state. Thanks to the experts at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, we’re able to know when to see fall colors […] The post The Best Times And Places To View Fall Foliage In Washington appeared first on Only In Your State.
WASHINGTON STATE
Only In Washington

Take A Beautiful Fall Foliage Road Trip To See Washington Autumn Colors

We’re pretty enamored with summer here in Washington… that is, until fall arrives and we remember how gorgeous our state is this time of the year. The sun is still shining, but the air is crisp and the leaves are changing colors. This is truly the most beautiful time of year to take a road […] The post Take A Beautiful Fall Foliage Road Trip To See Washington Autumn Colors appeared first on Only In Your State.
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall St#Food Drink#Wa 99201#Usa#Wa 99205#Wa 99204#3315
Only In Washington

Celebrate The Pacific Northwest At This Fishy Fall Festival In Washington

We’re lucky to get to experience all four seasons here in Washington. Fall in particular seems to come with a lot of festivals and traditions, from our various Oktoberfest celebrations to Leavenworth’s Autumn Leaf Festival. And if you happen to live near the charming little city of Issaquah, Washington, you already know that nothing tops the community fun at the annual Salmon Days festival.
WASHINGTON STATE
Only In Washington

The Serene, Secluded Captain Whidbey Inn Has Been A Secret Hideaway In Washington Since 1907

Whidbey Island offers a quiet, peaceful escape from reality, without even having to leave the state. In short, it’s a dream come true, and those who live there are lucky indeed. Whidbey Island, Washington, is where you’ll find the iconic Captain Whidbey Inn, which has been captivating guests for over a century. Come see why this property is such a beloved treasure.
WASHINGTON STATE
Only In Washington

Dine High Above The Clouds At This Swanky Steakhouse In Washington

While Washington has some fantastic casual dining spots, sometimes, you’re seeking a more elevated experience. The next time you’re celebrating a special occasion, we highly recommend taking the elevated part seriously! Ascend Prime Steak & Sushi sits way up on the 31st floor of the Lincoln Square South-Tower building in Bellevue, Washington, and everything about it is remarkable. This place is worth visiting for the views alone, but the food also happens to be absolutely delicious, too.
WASHINGTON STATE
Only In Washington

The Chihuly Garden And Glass Museum In Washington Is Downright Otherworldly

Dale Chihuly is an internationally known glass sculptor whose work you”ll find in galleries, hotel lobbies like The Bellagio in Las Vegas, and all kinds of exhibits. Fortunately for us, he happens to be from right here in Washington (Tacoma, to be exact). And while you’ll find gorgeous Chihuly glass all over the state, nothing quite compares to the amazing Chihuly Garden and Glass display in Seattle, Washington.
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Only In Washington

Visit Ozette Beach In Washington, A Hidden Gem Beach That Has Its Very Own Petroglyphs

Do you like a bit of history or art with your hike and beach trip? If so, you can reach the petroglyphs all over this beautiful beach by trail at low tide, and the historic art is breathtaking. After finding and deciphering the images, the scenery is a definite bonus. Mark Ozette Beach down for […] The post Visit Ozette Beach In Washington, A Hidden Gem Beach That Has Its Very Own Petroglyphs appeared first on Only In Your State.
WASHINGTON STATE
Only In Washington

This Historic Hotel In Washington Is Hiding An Upscale Sushi Restaurant

Camas is a quiet, charming little city located in Clark County near the Columbia River. While it’s continuously ranked as one of the best places in Washington to live, it tends to stay under the radar when it comes to tourism. But Camas is actually a wonderful place to spend a weekend, especially if you’re lucky enough to get a room at the Camas Hotel. And if you happen to like sushi, you’re in for a delicious surprise when you check in to the Camas Hotel.
WASHINGTON STATE
Only In Washington

Sleep Inside A Stunning Skyhouse At This Remarkably Unique Washington Airbnb

Just when we think we’ve found the most original, show-stopping vacation rental in Washington, we discover something new and even more enticing. Enter: the Alderbrook Skyhouse in Union, Washington. This iconic 1970s home sits right on the Hood Canal, and in addition to all the typical Airbnb amenities, it offers unparalleled views from its sky […] The post Sleep Inside A Stunning Skyhouse At This Remarkably Unique Washington Airbnb appeared first on Only In Your State.
WASHINGTON STATE
Only In Washington

Enjoy Octopus Burgers And Other Exotic Eats At Pioneer Square D&E In Washington

Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood is right next to both major stadiums, so it’s a convenient spot to grab a bite to eat and a beverage before a Seahawks or Mariners game. And tucked away down a surprisingly quiet street is Pioneer Square D&E, a true hidden gem in Washington with a head chef who isn’t […] The post Enjoy Octopus Burgers And Other Exotic Eats At Pioneer Square D&E In Washington appeared first on Only In Your State.
WASHINGTON STATE
Only In Washington

Travel Back To The 1800s At Washington’s Pioneer Farm Museum

The Evergreen State has some pretty unique museums, including a new mermaid museum. But if you want to feel like you’ve traveled back to the 1880s for a day, just head to the Washington’s Pioneer Farm Museum and Ohop Indian Village. Located in Eatonville, these exhibits are dedicated to showing us what life was like in the Pacific Northwest way back then. Luckily, you can keep your smart phone and modern technologies with you on this trip to the past!
WASHINGTON STATE
Only In Washington

Enjoy An Exhilarating Tree Top Adventure At Washington’s Top Aerial Park

If you’ve ever been zip lining, you already know what a blast it is. So imagine how much *more* fun it would be to climb through an aerial obstacle course with the same breathtaking views, all while challenging yourself and having a great time. Washington’s Mica Moon has an aerial park tour option that does […] The post Enjoy An Exhilarating Tree Top Adventure At Washington’s Top Aerial Park appeared first on Only In Your State.
WASHINGTON STATE
Only In Washington

There’s A Mermaid Museum In Washington And It’s Full Of Fascinating Oddities, Artifacts, And More

Three quarters of the planet is covered in water, and there’s a large part of the ocean that none of us will ever get to explore. If you really think about it, it’s easy to let your imagination run wild and wonder what secrets the sea could be hiding. Recently, a mermaid museum opened right here in Washington that’s not only dedicated to teaching ocean ecology “from seashore to sea floor,” but is also full of mermaid mythology and fascinating artifacts — and, if you’re lucky, real-life mermaids performing for you! Check out the International Mermaid Museum in Washington:
WASHINGTON STATE
Only In Washington

Only In Washington

1K+
Followers
485
Post
202K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Washington is for people who LOVE the Evergreen State. We publish one Washington article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy