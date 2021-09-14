Blast Off To Washington’s Rocket Bakery, A Sweet Business Made Famous By A Cookie

There are two things in life that are universally loved: a good bakery and a great backstory. And if you’ve been to Rocket Bakery in Spokane, Washington, you’ve been a part of both. This beloved local treasure has been around for almost 30 years now, and their famous pink cookies — and everything else — are better than ever!

It all started in the early '90s, when Jeff and Julia Postlewait had a friend who loved restretto, the pure, strong espresso made during the first 10 seconds of brewing.

While the Millwood location was the original, there are now six Rocket Bakery locations in the Spokane area.

When Rocket Bakery first opened, the concept of espresso was pretty foreign in eastern Washington.

Each location always has an abundance of pastries, from classic favorites to new creations...

... but it's the pink cookie that really put Rocket Bakery on the map.

Of course, you'll find more than sweet treats here.

If you live in Spokane, hopefully you're already familiar with this legendary business -- and if you don't, pay them a visit the next time you're in town.

What’s your favorite thing to order at Rocket Bakery?

Address: Rocket Bakery, 1325 W 1st Ave, Spokane, WA 99201, USA

Address: Rocket Bakery, 903 W Garland Ave, Spokane, WA 99205, USA

Address: Rocket Bakery, 1301 W 14th Ave, Spokane, WA 99204, USA

Address: Rocket Bakery, 207 N Wall St, Spokane, WA 99201, USA

Address: Rocket Bakery, 3315 N Argonne Rd, Millwood, WA 99212, USA