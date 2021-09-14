CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calling all UC Artists, Authors, Editors & Composers to submit creative and scholarly works for inclusion in Life of the Mind

By Melissa Cox Norris
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalling all UC Artists, Authors, Editors & Composers!. The annual Life of the Mind, interdisciplinary conversations with University of Cincinnati faculty, is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Once again, the event will celebrate the published or performed creative and scholarly works of UC’s artists, authors, editors & composers with an exhibit and bibliography. To include creative and scholarly works, UC faculty and staff members are invited to self-submit via an online form. Include only those submitted works performed or published between January 1, 2020 and June 20, 2021. Submissions are limited to three per category per artist, author, editor or composer. Categories may include: books, book chapters, journal articles, editing, artwork, photography, plays, musical scores, CDs or DVDs, and more. Contact melissa.norris@uc.edu with any questions.

