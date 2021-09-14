CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharp NEC Display Solutions Introduces NC1803ML Blue Laser Projector

CHICAGO – September 14, 2021 – Sharp NEC Display Solutions, a global leader in the projector and display market, today announced the availability of the NC1803ML laser projector in its digital cinema projection series. The NC1803ML is the ideal projection solution for theaters with small and medium screens, offering an improved replaceable laser module and laser light source lifespan of up to 50,000* hours. The NC1803ML is also suitable for museum, house of worship, and higher education applications.

