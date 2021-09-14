Sharp NEC Display Solutions Introduces NC1803ML Blue Laser Projector

The ultra-short throw projector (UST), aptly named because it can display up to 120 inches while being placed as close as two or three feet away from a screen, is finally ready for its closeup. For the first time, the annual TV Shootout, which deemed the Sony XR-A90J Master OLED TV and LG ZX Signature Series 8K OLED TV to be the 2021 “Kings of TV” yesterday, has crowned the Hisense L9G TriChroma Laser TV as the 2021 “King of UST Projectors.” The L9G received the most votes from a panel of entertainment and technology industry experts, who ran each of the three projectors — the LG HU85LA UST Laser Projector, the Samsung SP-LSP9TFAXZA UST Laser Projector, and the Hisense L9G TriChroma Laser TV – through a series of tests for such criteria as color accuracy and skin tone, black level and shadow detail, geometry, UHD detail and sharpness, focus, high APL content, tone-mapping, color gamut, and 24p motion control in both SDR and HDR reference modes.

ELECTRONICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO