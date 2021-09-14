SIMPSON COUNTY TECHNICAL CENTER IS PROUD TO FEATURE THEIR CONSTRUCTION/CARPENTRY PROGRAM!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Simpson County Schools are participating in a new program to help keep students in the classroom. The program is called ‘Test to Stay.’. The district says, “We are striving to implement as many strategies as possible to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and keep in person instruction in all our schools. SCS is currently stressing the importance of handwashing, sanitizing our buildings, utilizing masks, social distancing, and vaccinations for those eligible to help mitigate the spread. When all of these are layered together each of these become more effective in reducing the spread of the virus and help keep our kids healthy and in school.”

SIMPSON COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO