SIMPSON COUNTY TECHNICAL CENTER IS PROUD TO FEATURE THEIR CONSTRUCTION/CARPENTRY PROGRAM!
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Students in the Construction Technology class at the Simpson County Technical Center are putting the finishing touches on their latest project of building a shooting house that will be used for deer hunting. Pictured (left to right) are Hunter Ward, Elijah Shell, Kaden Harper, Colby Wilmut, Jonathan Sullivan, Parker Jones, Steven Goode, Allison Shows & Instructor, Maurice Bryant. The Construction/Carpentry Trades Program is designed for students who are interested in pursuing a career in construction or a career related to the construction industry. Students enrolled have the option of joining SkillsUSA, the student organization for career and technical students. Mr. Bryant is the SkillsUSA advisor for this program.mageenews.com
