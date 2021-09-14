CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri test scores fell amid the pandemic, DESE reports

themissouritimes.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOverall scores for the Missouri Assessment Program (MAP) test fell last school year, something the state’s education department attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic. Proficient and advanced scores in English and language arts were the highest at 45 percent, while science came in at 37 percent and math at 35 percent. The largest decrease compared to the 2018-2019 school year was in Algebra 1, which saw a near 10 percent drop in average scores compared to the 2019 test.

