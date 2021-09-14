CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slugger Ryan Braun retires after 14-year career with Brewers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Ryan Braun has announced his retirement. Braun is the Milwaukee Brewers’ home run leader whose production was slowed by injuries during the second half of his 14-year career. Braun hasn’t played all season and said during spring training that he was leaning toward retirement. The 2011 NL MVP made it official Tuesday in a video the Brewers posted on Twitter. Braun had 352 homers and last played in 2020. He was one of baseball’s best hitters from 2007-12, but was never the same after he was suspended midway through the 2013 season for using performance-enhancing drugs.

MILWAUKEE — It’s been just under a year since the last time Ryan Braun played in a Major League game, and now he’s ready to announce his retirement from baseball. The former National League Rookie of the Year, MVP and six-time All-Star published a video on the Brewers’ official Twitter account Tuesday morning thanking fans for their support during his 14-year career as he made the retirement announcement.
Ryan Braun delivers Brewers a playoff berth

After 26 years of waiting, it all came down to one game at Miller Park. The Brewers went into the final game of the regular season needing a victory to secure at least a tie for the NL Wild Card spot.
Brewers: Ryan Braun Deserved A Final Game In Front Of Fans

MILWAUKEE, WI - JUNE 27: Ryan Braun #8 of the Milwaukee Brewers hits a walk off single in the bottom of the ninth inning to put the brewers up 3-2 over the Colorado Rockies at Miller Park on June 27, 2014 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Mike McGinnis/Getty Images) With...
Ryan Braun announces retirement, September 26 ceremony scheduled

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Brewers all-time home run leader has officially announced his retirement. Ryan Braun, who is 37-years-old, played his entire Major League career with the Brewers and his name can be found amongst the franchise’s all-time leaders in almost every offensive category. Braun said he weighed...
Former Miami Hurricanes star Ryan Braun announces retirement

MILWAUKEE (SNN-TV) - Earlier today, former Miami Hurricanes star, 2011 National League MVP and franchise home run king for the Milwaukee Brewers, Ryan Braun, announced his retirement. The six-time All-Star selection has not played this season after becoming a free agent when the Brewers declined to exercise a $15 million...
Ryan Braun Officially Retiring

Although he hadn’t signed anywhere or played this season, Ryan Braun was still an available MLB player as of this morning. His bat was nearly league average last year in the pandemic season, and if some injury chips fell a certain way, you could squint and see how he might have resurfaced as a bench option for the Brewers, if not another team.
Former Cubs pitcher takes off his shirt, throws rosin bag at umpire, has all-time KBO meltdown

We’ve seen some amusing bust-ups and dust-ups relating to the MLB’s new foreign substance checks this season. Max Scherzer and Sergio Romo threatened to get naked. Lance Lynn threw his belt at an umpire. Nothing on the level of George Brett popping his top after getting tossed for pine tar, but still pretty fun. None of those, uh, let’s call them enthusiastic exchanges, however, can compare to the tantrum former Cubs lefty Mike Montgomery threw in the KBO on Friday, bull rushing an umpire and beaning him with a rosin bag before ripping his shirt off and storming from the premises. Behold the insanity ...
St. Louis Cardinals: Matt Carpenter may be shoved out the door

Every player wants to have their career end on their own terms. They get that final shot at glory, being able to walk off the diamond while remaining a productive player, comfortable in the knowledge that they have nothing left. But there are others who find their careers have ended because they did not perform well enough to get another opportunity. That is what St. Louis Cardinals infielder Matt Carpenter is attempting to avoid.
Video: Manny Machado Yells 'It's Not F--king About You' at Fernando Tatis Jr.

As the San Diego Padres continue to struggle, frustrations appear to be boiling over. On Saturday night, stars Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. were captured on video getting into it in the dugout, with the former yelling "It's not f--king about you" to his counterpart. Kevin Acee of the...
