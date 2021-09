The flame that was the teenage metal band Unlocking the Truth burned out just as quickly as it caught fire for predictable reasons. The metal trio of Black teenagers from Brooklyn caught the world’s attention in 2014 when they went from street performers to a $1.8 million record deal, but they were released from that contract a year later when the whole thing fell flat on its face. No detailed public explanation about how that went down ever came out, but I think it’s a safe assumption that the enormity of placing so much pressure on a group of teens with little professional music experience played a role.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO