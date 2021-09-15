Compassionate Care of Carpinteria holds Free Virtual 3rd Annual The Light Shines Ahead Event on Wednesday, October 6 from 6:00-7:00 P.M. PDT

The event will feature nonprofit leader, adventure seeker, and author of My Wild and Precious Life, Keynote speaker, Cynder Sinclair. Compassionate Care of Carpinteria (CCC) will hold their 3rd Annual The Light Shines Ahead virtual event on Wednesday, October 6 from 6:00-7:00 P.M. PDT. The event will be free and will feature Ph.D., nonprofit leader, adventure seeker, and author of My Wild and Precious Life, Cynder Sinclair as their keynote speaker.