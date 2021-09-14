CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Study: Moderna COVID-19 immunity lasts 6 months

By Brian P. Dunleavy
UPI News
UPI News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EOC7I_0bvvTomH00
Immunity caused by Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine may last at least six months, without the need for a booster dose, according to a new study. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Immunity from the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine lasts at least six months, and there is no indication that fully vaccinated people will need a booster shot, a small study published Tuesday by Science found.

The vaccine also appears to produce long-lasting protection against the coronavirus in people of all ages, including those 70 and older who are at higher risk for serious illness, the data showed.

"The immune memory was stable, and that was impressive," co-author Shane Crotty said in a press release.

"That's a good indicator of the durability" of both the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, which are made using similar formulations, said Crotty, a professor of vaccine research at the La Jolla Institute.

The findings are based on an analysis of 35 people enrolled in early clinical trials of the vaccine, who received a low-dose version that is equivalent to one-quarter of the 100-microgram dose now given, the researchers said.

"We wanted to see if a quarter of the dose is able to induce any immune response," study co-author Jose Mateus Triviño said in a press release.

"We had the opportunity to receive the samples from the original ... Phase 1 trial participants who had received two 25-microgram injections of the vaccine, 28 days apart," said Mateus Triviño, a postdoctoral fellow at the La Jolla Institute in California.

Clinical trials conducted with patients who received the full dose of the Moderna vaccine found that the shot offered 93% protection against severe illness for at least six months, according to data released by the company.

Although the Moderna vaccine, as well as those from Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer-BioNTech, lower the risk for serious illness, even with the more dangerous Delta variant, they may be less effective, and immunity could begin to weaken in as little as four months, studies show.

For this study, the La Jolla Institute researchers compared immunity in recovered COVID-19 patients with that of vaccine trial participants who received a 25-microgram dose of the Moderna vaccine during the Phase 1 clinical trials.

This dose is one-quarter of the 100-microgram Moderna dose given emergency authorization by the Food and Drug Administration in December of last year.

Most of the 35 patients included in the analysis continued to have high antibody responses six months after being fully vaccinated, according to the researchers.

Antibodies are cells produced by the immune system to fight off viruses.

That six-month timeframe is sufficient for the body to produce "immune memory" against COVID-19, meaning the protection offered by the vaccine could last much longer, the researchers said.

This suggests that booster shots, which have been a source of controversy given vaccine shortages in some parts of the world, may not be needed with the Moderna vaccine, particularly at the full dose, they said.

In addition, the researchers found that the Moderna vaccine spurs an adaptive immune response to the virus that is nearly identical to the natural response to infection.

It also appears to boost the immune response created by the common cold, which also is caused by a coronavirus, further strengthening protection, according to the researchers.

However, the study did not show that a lower dose of the Moderna vaccine provides the same protection as the standard dose, as to do so would require a clinical trial.

He and his colleagues plan to see whether the other COVID-19 vaccines produce the same, durable immune response, though "real-world" data suggests they do.

"The people in the hospitals are the ones not vaccinated," said study co-author Daniela Weiskopf, an assistant professor of immunology at La Jolla.

Comments / 120

Keith Martin
6d ago

plus flu season will be over by then in a 1998 medical book it says that the Coronavirus is the common cold no bulshit I've seen it with my own eyes you don't believe me go look go to the library

Reply(8)
12
Ransom's Cave
6d ago

a year later, I still haven't gotten sick again. natural antibodies are still the best.

Reply(15)
37
Chrissie Galore
6d ago

Makes sense since it's just a shot....not really a vaccine like they're trying to sell it as. The flu shot is given during flu season - Nov thru April....it lasts around 6 months. Let's understand it for what it really is.

Reply(9)
7
Related
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You May Have Twice As Many Antibodies, Study Says

Over the past few months, COVID cases have surged once again across the U.S., thanks in large part to the fast-spreading Delta variant. The majority of new infections are among unvaccinated individuals, but headlines about breakthrough infections—which have hit everyone from major Hollywood celebrities to U.S. senators—have some vaccinated individuals wondering just how protected they are against the variant. The reality is that while the vaccines are still very effective, many things can affect your immune response from vaccination, including your age and preexisting medical conditions. And now, recent research suggests that the vaccine you got could also have an effect on the amount of antibodies you produce.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Matt Lillywhite

A Disease Is Spiking In The United States, And It's Not Covid

According to the CDC, 476k people are infected with Lyme disease every year. And if left untreated, infection can spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system. Texas is currently dealing with a giant wave of hospitalizations due to Covid-19. But with the pandemic being in the news so much, many Texans are unaware of other dangerous diseases that have been found throughout the state.
TEXAS STATE
EatThis

6 Delta Symptoms Worrying Doctors Most

One constant of the coronavirus pandemic is that it keeps changing. Experts agree that the Delta variant is much more contagious than earlier iterations of the virus. The symptoms of Delta may be slightly different, while the jury is still out on whether it causes more severe disease. But what's clear is that COVID still has the potential to be serious or fatal. These are the symptoms of Delta that are worrying doctors most. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Eat This to Avoid COVID, Says New Study

In terms of preventing COVID-19, we're familiar with the most tried-and-true advice: Get vaccinated, wear a face mask in public, observe social distancing. But less well-known—and perhaps just as important—is how to boost the immune system to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. Using solid data from non-COVID-specific studies, experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci recommend exercise, reducing stress, and taking vitamins C and D. But new research suggests your daily diet might directly guard against COVID. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
kxnet.com

Is Moderna the preferred vaccine now?

(NEXSTAR) – A recent study that found the Moderna vaccine produced twice as many antibodies as Pfizer may be threatening Pfizer’s status as the “hot-person vaccine.” After all, who wouldn’t want all those extra antibodies coursing through their veins?. We asked two doctors whether they would pick Moderna over Pfizer,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
knowridge.com

Moderna, Pfizer, J&J, which performs best in preventing Delta?

In a new study from Regenstrief Institute, researchers found COVID-19 vaccines are effective at preventing hospitalizations and emergency department visits caused by the Delta variant. They also found that Moderna’s vaccine is significantly more effective against Delta than Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson. These real-world results showed that vaccines remain...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immune System#Covid 19#Pfizer Biontech Vaccines#The La Jolla Institute#Johnson Johnson#La Jolla
KevinMD.com

If I already had COVID, do I need the vaccine?

I used to think, “I had COVID. I don’t need a vaccine… not for now at least, and maybe not ever.”. November 2020: I was a few hours into my 12-hour shift in the emergency department. I had been treating COVID at every shift for about 10 months at that point, and I knew what I was feeling now was more than just fatigue. I took a swab and went into the staff bathroom to use the mirror.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

When Is a Person With COVID-19 Most Infectious?

FRIDAY, Aug. 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- New research delivers an answer to a burning question: When are COVID-19 patients most infectious?. The answer? Two days before and three days after they develop symptoms. The findings highlight the importance of rapid testing and quarantine if someone is feeling sick, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

The Next Treatment for COVID-19 Could Already Be at Your Local Pharmacy

Since the beginning of the pandemic, researchers worldwide have been looking for ways to treat COVID-19. And while the COVID-19 vaccines represent the best measure to prevent the disease, therapies for those who do get infected remain in short supply. A new groundbreaking study from the University of Michigan reveals...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
deseret.com

This new antibody can stop all COVID-19 strains, including new variants, experts say

A team of researchers may have found an antibody that can neutralize all known novel coronavirus strains, including the developing variants. GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology recently conducted a huge collaborative study by scientists and developed a new antibody therapy, called Sotrovimab. During the project, they discovered a new natural antibody “that has remarkable breadth and efficacy,” according to the Berkeley Lab.
SCIENCE
International Business Times

162 Fully Vaccinated Massachusetts Residents Die Of COVID-19; 23,800 Breakthrough Cases Reported

More than 160 fully vaccinated residents in Massachusetts have died of COVID-19 as the state reports over 23,800 breakthrough cases, according to the latest data. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Tuesday published new data on breakthrough cases reported in the state. According to it, 162 deaths were reported among the state’s fully vaccinated people since the beginning of the pandemic. The figure represents 0.004% of Massachusetts’ fully vaccinated population.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
osu.edu

Why are there more COVID-19 cases in vaccinated people now?

As what we know about COVID-19 evolves, so could the information contained in this story. Find our most recent COVID-19 blog posts here. As a primary care physician, I’ve received a lot of questions lately about “breakthrough” COVID-19 infections, the term used to describe when someone who is vaccinated against COVID-19 still contracts a case of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Have These Symptoms, Get Tested for COVID—Even If You're Vaccinated

Early in the pandemic, we were coached on the telltale symptoms of COVID: cough, fever, shortness of breath, and loss of smell or taste. But with the coronavirus mutating several times over the last year and now causing some cases in fully vaccinated people, those are no longer necessarily the hallmark signs of infection. In fact, the virus is presenting so much differently amid the spread of the Delta variant that virus experts say you should no longer wait to develop a fever or lose one of your senses in order to get tested for COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
184K+
Followers
40K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy