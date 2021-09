NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The 2019 season was memorable in many ways for the Yale men's soccer team. The Bulldogs captured the Ivy League title and made an appearance in the NCAA Tournament. It was also unforgettable for the many fans that came to Reese Stadium where the Bulldogs posted a perfect 7-0 record, outscoring their opponents 17-3. Yale will look to continue that dominance at home in 2021. The first opportunity comes on Saturday when UMass Lowell visits. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. and ESPN+ has the video.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 12 DAYS AGO