Queued Up Playlist 9/12/21

Ailing Drummer Phil Collins Can “Barely Hold” Drum Sticks
Experiencing health issues, Hall of Fame musician, Phil Collins, says he can “barely hold” his drum sticks. As such, he tells BBC Breakfast, he cannot play the kit and will not be playing drums for the scheduled Genesis reunion tour set to begin in November. Instead, Collins’ son, Nic Collins,...
Las Vegas Weekly
The Weekly Playlist: Life Is Beautiful psych-up songs
This is the feeling-yourself song you listen to before a night out, before making an entrance, courtesy of rapper, model and ex Sisterhood of Hip Hop reality TV star Bia. (Friday, 4:30 p.m., Downtown Stage) Cannons, “Fire for You”. This 2019 track broke the internet when it debuted in Netflix’s...
Westword
Turn Up the Westword Music Showcase Spotify Playlist
The 2021 Westword Music Showcase, set for September 17 and 18 in the RiNo Art District, is just around the corner. The time has come to make a plan so you can catch as many acts as possible. At the main event, on Saturday, September 18, we've got international acts...
northernstar.info
Lifestyle’s weekly Spotify playlist #21
Hardcore band Code Orange evolved their sound to new heights with their 2020 album “Underneath.” This was either a good or bad thing for fans, but there were still several standouts from the album, like the eviscerating song “In Fear.” The instrumentation is pungent, and the production is industrial and glitchy as hell. Vocalist Jami Morgan is simply on another level on this track.
Hardy’s “A Rock” Is An Extremely Underrated Display Of Songwriting
I’m not ashamed to admit it: I’m a big Hardy fan. Yes, some people get turned away by the capital letters and love of aggressively “I’m countrier than you” songs, but when you give them a real listen, he’s a quality lyricist with a unique voice that fits well in the rock/country style. The announcement of Hixtape: Vol. 2 and nomination for CMA New Artist Of The Year got me thinking about his 2020 Album A Rock and how overlooked some of the […] The post Hardy’s “A Rock” Is An Extremely Underrated Display Of Songwriting first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Damon Albarn Shares Live Rendition of Iceland-Inspired ‘Royal Morning Blue’
Damon Albarn has shared a live version of his new song “Royal Morning Blue,” a track from the Blur/Gorillaz frontman’s upcoming solo album The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows. The track, like Albarn’s new album, was inspired by the singer’s view of Iceland from the piano where he wrote the LP. “That’s why the song opens with ‘Rain turning into snow,’ because it’s that moment, that feeling. In all the darkness that we have experienced, that was such a beautiful, positive thing,” Albarn said of the song in a statement. Originally planned as an orchestral work about Iceland’s landscapes, The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows transformed into an 11-song album during Albarn’s pandemic time in Iceland, where he recorded the album. Albarn previously performed the track — as well as previous singles “Polaris” and “Particles” — live during his set on the Glastonbury livestream this summer. The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows, his first solo LP since 2014’s Everyday Robots, arrives November 12th via Transgressive Records. The limited-edition CD version will be accompanied by a 20-minute piece, “Huldufólk,” featuring themes from the record.
Axl Rose’s ‘Genius Moment’ That Made ‘Use Your Illusion’
Former Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum hailed Axl Rose’s “genius moment” as the band was working on the studio project that became 1991’s Use Your Illusion albums. The singer relied on his experience from a previous job as the group prepared to record the usual 20 songs, with the intention of using the best 12 or 13 to form an LP.
edm.com
EDM.com Playlist Picks: Ofenbach, Steve Aoki, AREA21 and More [9/17/21]
The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene. EDM.com Top Hits. Music Means...
Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl Unveils ‘Storyteller’ Book Tour Dates
Apparently concerts, albums, documentaries, writing songs with Mick Jagger, VMA honors and writing books aren’t enough to keep the indefatigable Dave Grohl busy: Now he’s doing a book tour. Later this month and next, Grohl will undertake an extremely limited run of intimate evenings that’ll see (and hear) him bring his first book to life: “The Storyteller –Tales of Life and Music,” which is described as “a collection of memories of a life lived loud,” is out October 5 via Dey Street Books and Simon & Schuster. Tickets for the tour on sale now. The book ranges from his formative years on the DC...
Billy Idol Performs 'Bitter Taste' & More At iHeartRadio ICONS Event
Billy Idol performed songs off his album 'The Roadside' during his exclusive iHeartRadio ICONs show.
centralrecorder.com
Meet Patti Labelle’s 32-year-old ex-husband, Armstead Edwards, to whom she proposed.
Having these two look out for each other after almost two decades of separation makes one wonder why they broke up in the first place. LaBelle never withheld that information from the general public. Armstead Edwards, famed for being the ex-husband of American singer Patti LaBelle, was married to her...
survivornet.com
‘The Voice’ Host Carson Daly Shares Final Text and Photo With Cancer Caretaker Mom Hours Before Her Death
The Voice host Carson Daly paid tribute to his mother, Pattie Daly Caruso, on the fourth anniversary of her passing by sharing their last photo and text message exchange. Daly Caruso suddenly passed away at the age of 74 and was caring for her husband and Daly’s stepfather Richard Caruso at the time, who had just received an end-stage cancer diagnosis.
Cheryl Burke Is ‘Nervous’ to Compete on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Sober: ‘I am Feeling Insecure and I am Scared’
Pre-show jitters! Cheryl Burke revealed why competing on Dancing With the Stars sober is so nerve-wracking ahead of the season 30 premiere. “I’m Nervous for DWTS … Confession time — this may be my 24th time doing #dwts, and even though I’m SO excited, I also have major nerves,” the 37-year-old dancer captioned an Instagram video of herself driving to rehearsal on Monday, September 20. “Doing this show sober has really made me realize my every insecurity and the amount of pressure I put on myself, which is tough.”
Sharon Osbourne Says She and Husband Ozzy Osbourne Used to ‘Beat the S—t Out of Each Other’
Sharon Osbourne opened up about her nearly 40-year marriage to Ozzy Osbourne, revealing they didn’t always get along as well as they do now. “Our fights were legendary,” the former Talk cohost, 68, told the Daily Mail in an interview published on Tuesday, September 14. “We would beat the s—t out of each other. It stopped maybe 20 years ago, but we had a good run.”
Mick Jagger Net Worth Will Stun You; Rolling Stones Singer Among Richest Rockers
Mick Jagger is the lead vocalist of the band the Rolling Stones, and he is also one of its founding members. Due to his success in the music industry, the artist has gained a lucrative net worth to become one of the richest rockers in history. Throughout their six-decade career,...
NME
Judge gives Megan Thee Stallion permission to release remix of BTS song ‘Butter’ this Friday
Megan Thee Stallion has been cleared by a judge to release her remix of the BTS song ‘Butter’, after the rapper accused her label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, and distributor 300 Entertainment of blocking its release. The remake will arrive this Friday (August 27), both Megan and BTS have confirmed on...
Hello Magazine
Sarah Michelle Gellar surprises fans with new baby photo
Sarah Michelle Gellar is notoriously private when it comes to her family. So fans were in for a treat this week when she shared snapshots of both her children on Instagram this week. Sarah, who has been married to Freddie Prinze Jr. since 2002, posted the most adorable baby photo...
AJ Johnson death: Friday star dies aged 55
Friday star and comedian AJ Johnson has been found dead in Los Angeles at the age of 55.Johnson had reportedly been found unresponsive in a shop earlier this month and rushed to hospital.His representative, LyNea Bell, confirmed the news to Deadline in a statement: “The world of comedy has truly been shaken, again. Our BH Talent family is heartbroken about the loss of the iconic legend of stage and screen Mr Anthony “AJ” Johnson. He has left with us amazing memories of his laughter, dynamic acting skills, but most of all his enormous personality and heart of gold.”Johnson was best...
ComicBook
Actor Willie Garson Dead at 57
Willie Garson, a prolific character actor best known for his role as Stanford Blatch in the Sex and the City franchise, has passed away at the age of 57. The news was first broken in a tweet by actor Rob Morrow, and has since been confirmed by Garson's family (via TVLine). The cause of death is currently unknown at this time, although TMZ reports that the actor had been battling cancer. Garson's career spanned four decades, and also included memorable roles as Mozzie in White Collar, Ralph in Little Manhattan, Martin Lloyd in Stargate SG-1, and Gerald Hirsch on Hawaii Five-0.
Remembering Rance Howard, Famous for His Roles in 'Gunsmoke' and 'Bonanza'
Rance Howard is an actor known for his appearance on the classics "Gunsmoke and "Bonanza." He lived a long and fruitful life until his passing on November 25, 2017. Rance Howard died of natural causes in Los Angeles, California, almost four years ago. The 89-year-old man was one of the great character actors of Hollywood's Golden Era, working in Hollywood for nearly 70 years.
